Skip to main content

European Sides Considered Loan Swoop for Manchester City Star Prior to Contract Renewal

PSV Eindhoven and Club Bruges were amongst the list of European clubs who were interested in signing James McAtee on loan for the rest of the season, before the 19-year-old signed a new contract at Manchester City this week, according to a report.

After months of speculation surrounding his future at the Etihad Stadium past 2023, James McAtee put pen to paper and committed his long-term future to the Premier League champions this week.

Despite attracting interest from a series of clubs across Europe over a potential loan move for the remainder of the campaign, the Salford-born teenager signed a three-year contract extension with his boyhood club, which will keep him at Manchester City till at least 2026.

It has been reported recently that reassurances from Manchester City director of football Txiki Begiristain helped convince the England U-20 international that he would benefit more from staying put and training with the first-team squad than a loan move elsewhere.

McAtee has reportedly been keen for regular first-team minutes for the rest of the season, and according to Sam Lee of The Athletic, the youngster had been offered the chance to join the likes of PSV Eindhoven, Club Bruges, Brighton and Aston Villa in January.

Read More

However, McAtee is ideally set for the same pathway as Phil Foden and Cole Palmer into the first-team squad, and given how highly the 19-year-old is rated by Pep Guardiola, the Manchester City academy graduate will keep learning under the stewardship of the Catalan boss for the rest of the campaign.

After signing a new contract at the Etihad Stadium earlier this week, McAtee said: “I have been here since I was 11 and I cannot thank everyone enough for everything they have done for me. 

"I have worked with some brilliant coaches in the academy, who have put me in a position to be able to train and play with Pep Guardiola and the first team, which is all I have ever wanted to do.

I have been really pleased with my progress this season and I am sure I am in the right place to keep improving, so it feels amazing to know I will be a Manchester City player for another four years.”

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

MCAtee EVE 2
Transfer Rumours

European Sides Considered Loan Swoop for Manchester City Star Prior to Contract Renewal

2 minutes ago
imago1009519048h
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Full-Back Attracting Attention from Inter Milan - 'Fierce Battle' Set to Commence

1 hour ago
FKyAB6sXsAMfa-2
News

Bernardo Silva Walks Dog on Market Street and in Piccadilly Gardens as Middlesbrough Fans Snap Photo With Manchester City Ace

11 hours ago
imago1005228539h
Match Coverage

Man City vs Fulham (FA Cup Fourth Round): How to Watch, Live Stream, Live Watchalong Details

11 hours ago
imago1000720584h
Match Coverage

The Latest on Cole Palmer, Antonee Robinson, Riyad Mahrez and Jean Michael Seri Ahead of Man City vs Fulham (FA Cup Fourth Round)

13 hours ago
imago0046297564h (1)
Match Coverage

Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling Approaching Significant Landmarks - Man City vs Fulham Stat Preview (FA Cup Fourth Round)

14 hours ago
Pep hugs Jack Grealish
Match Coverage

Riyad Mahrez and Kevin De Bruyne to Start, Jack Grealish to Lead the Line - Predicted Team: Man City vs Fulham (FA Cup Fourth Round)

15 hours ago
FKxL8nqXIAA20lN
News

Ilkay Gundogan Coaches Manchester City U16 Training Session as Part of Coaching License Course

15 hours ago