European Sides Considered Loan Swoop for Manchester City Star Prior to Contract Renewal

PSV Eindhoven and Club Bruges were amongst the list of European clubs who were interested in signing James McAtee on loan for the rest of the season, before the 19-year-old signed a new contract at Manchester City this week, according to a report.

After months of speculation surrounding his future at the Etihad Stadium past 2023, James McAtee put pen to paper and committed his long-term future to the Premier League champions this week.

Despite attracting interest from a series of clubs across Europe over a potential loan move for the remainder of the campaign, the Salford-born teenager signed a three-year contract extension with his boyhood club, which will keep him at Manchester City till at least 2026.

It has been reported recently that reassurances from Manchester City director of football Txiki Begiristain helped convince the England U-20 international that he would benefit more from staying put and training with the first-team squad than a loan move elsewhere.

McAtee has reportedly been keen for regular first-team minutes for the rest of the season, and according to Sam Lee of The Athletic, the youngster had been offered the chance to join the likes of PSV Eindhoven, Club Bruges, Brighton and Aston Villa in January.

However, McAtee is ideally set for the same pathway as Phil Foden and Cole Palmer into the first-team squad, and given how highly the 19-year-old is rated by Pep Guardiola, the Manchester City academy graduate will keep learning under the stewardship of the Catalan boss for the rest of the campaign.

After signing a new contract at the Etihad Stadium earlier this week, McAtee said: “I have been here since I was 11 and I cannot thank everyone enough for everything they have done for me.

"I have worked with some brilliant coaches in the academy, who have put me in a position to be able to train and play with Pep Guardiola and the first team, which is all I have ever wanted to do.

“I have been really pleased with my progress this season and I am sure I am in the right place to keep improving, so it feels amazing to know I will be a Manchester City player for another four years.”

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra