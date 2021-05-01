Everton join Chelsea, Tottenham, and Barcelona in race to sign Man City forward this summer

Everton have become the latest club to join the likes of Chelsea, Tottenham, and Barcelona in the race to sign Sergio Aguero this summer, with the Argentine becoming a free agent from June.

The 32 year-old was confirmed to be leaving the Etihad Stadium at the end of his current contract, which expires this summer, after spending a decade at Manchester City providing some of the most memorable moments in the club's history.

Unsurprisingly, the legendary striker does not seem to be short of options as we approach the opening of the summer transfer market, and the latest report from England states that another Premier League side has added their name to the list of potential suitors.

According to an exclusive report from the Daily Star, Carlo Ancelotti's Everton are the latest club to enter the race for Manchester City's star forward.

The Goodison Park club have joined the likes of Chelsea, Tottenham, and Leeds United from the Premier League, as well as Barcelona and Inter Milan from Europe.

The feeling in some corners is that the Camp Nou and playing alongside Lionel Messi from next season remains the most likely option for Sergio Aguero, as the Argentine intends to continue at the very top level of elite football.

However, should he wish to continue his pursuit of goalscoring in the English top-flight, and tracking down Alan Shearer's record, the likes of the Merseyside club could be an attractive option for him.

Despite his limited game time, and persistent struggles with injuries this season, Aguero proved his goalscoring abilities once more on Saturday afternoon, scoring a vital goal to break the deadlock at Selhurst Park.

Sergio Aguero's opener helped Pep Guardiola's side on to a 2-0 victory in London, putting them within just three points of a third Premier League trophy in just four seasons.

For Aguero, he is now on the verge of winning his fifth English top-flight winners' medal since arriving from Atletico Madrid 10 years ago.

