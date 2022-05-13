Everton Target Summer Swoop for Manchester City Goalkeeper

It has been revealed in a recent report that Premier League side Everton are now targeting a permanent transfer to sign Manchester City's rising goalkeeper, Gavin Bazunu this summer - with various other scenarios also under consideration by Etihad officials.

It would be an understatement to simply state that Gavin Bazunu has impressed during his loan spell at Portsmouth.

So much so that Pompey CEO Andrew Cullen recently stated that despite the club’s desire to keep hold of the Manchester City goalkeeper for an additional season, he believes that the youngster’s sparkling displays mean he was ‘highly likely’ to play in the Championship or the Premier League next term.

It seems as though Cullen has hit the nail on the head, as one of English football’s biggest clubs are now reportedly considering a move for the 20-year old Irish stopper in the summer.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images As per a new report by Daniel McDonnell of the Irish Independent, Everton are ‘eyeing’ a move for Gavin Bazunu ahead of the 2022/2023 campaign. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images Further details suggest that the Toffees have been watching the Irishman ‘regularly’ during the League One season, and are claimed to be ‘mulling’ over their options in the shot-stopping department ahead of the summer window. Speculation around Jordan Pickford’s future has also been referenced in the report, as it has been widely rumoured that the Merseyside outfit are ‘ready’ to listen to offers for the England number one to finance a rebuild under Frank Lampard next season. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Additionally, it has been mentioned that Bazunu will either go on loan once again at a ‘higher level’, or leave Manchester City on a permanent transfer, with clubs in the Premier League and across Europe ‘interested’ in the starlet’s signature.

Interestingly, it has also been revealed that Manchester City will ‘explore’ the possibility of inserting a buy-back clause in the Irish international’s contract, if his sale is sanctioned by the club.

As things stand, the former Shamrock Rovers man has returned to the Etihad Stadium, after his loan spell at Portsmouth was a resounding success.

The ideal situation from a Manchester City perspective must be for Gavin Bazunu to go on loan once again, as they would like for the prodigious goalkeeper to wait his turn as Ederson looks unlikely to fall out of favour anytime soon.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube