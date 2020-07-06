Everton to rival Arsenal for 'unhappy' Man City star

Former club Everton are rivalling Arsenal for Manchester City's John Stones, according to The Sun.

Stones has been deeply out of favour at Manchester City for a long time now, culminating in a disastrous post-lockdown period in which he hasn't made a single appearance for Pep Guardiola's side.

As his spell out of the team grows ever longer, speculation is growing about the future of the England defender and it's looking increasingly likely that he'll be leaving the club in the near future.

(IAN KINGTON/AFP/Getty Images)

Arsenal have been touted as a possible destination for Stones ever since Mikel Arteta moved to the Gunners from City - but now Everton have emerged as another candidate to sign him and end his disappointing City spell.

As teenager Eric García and midfielder Fernandinho seem to have permanently overtaken Stones in the pecking order at the back, Everton would have a good shot at signing the 26-year-old, who has two years left on his contract and whom sources say is no longer happy at the Etihad.

Stones has made 129 appearances since joining the club in 2016, scoring five goals.

