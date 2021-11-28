Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    Publish date:

    The Latest on Man City's Ferran Torres and Links to Barcelona This Weekend

    With Ferran Torres' links to Barcelona growing ever stronger with each passing day, here's a round-up of what's been reported over the course of the weekend.
    Author:

    It's been a whirlwind past 72 hours in the transfer saga linking Ferran Torres to Barcelona.

    The Manchester City forward had reportedly told the club during the past week or so that he wanted to entertain the possibility of heading to Camp Nou, with Barcelona officials even at the City Football Academy for 'business meetings'. 

    Make of that what you will.

    There's been a whole wave of new information across the course of the weekend, so here's a round-up on what's been reported:

    Starting off with a report from Paul Hirst in the Times, who says Ferran Torres will not agitate for a move away from Manchester City but is aware of Barcelona’s interest. 

    The Spaniard knows if he starts well, he could become a cornerstone of the rebuilding project at the Camp Nou - with manager Xavi Hernandez in charge.

    Then, a breaking report from Spanish journalist Héctor Gómez really kicked this saga into life.

    He claimed Barcelona have a total agreement with Torres and are close to an agreement with Manchester City, with the operation over a January transfer set to be completed in the coming days. 

    Read More

    Negotiations are taking place over a €50 million deal, with the player indeed keen on a move to La Liga. 

    That sparked comments from other regional journalists, with Matteo Moretto adding an agreement between City and Barcelona is missing for Torres.

    However, players can 'enter the operation'. For example, Pep Guardiola likes midfielder Nico González a lot. Negotiations are in progress, with new contacts set for next week. 

    Further confirmation of the player's interest in a move was reported by Simon Bajkowski of the Manchester Evening News. Torres is apparently aware of how he is appreciated at Barcelona and has welcomed it.

    Gerard Romero has also said Manchester City set a valuation at €70 million, with the Catalan giants hoping to find an agreement nearer the €50 million mark.

    Barcelona's lack of funds has also been reported by Samuel Marsden, who says they have made a move to sign Torres but talks with City have so far proven unsuccessful.

    That was the same line of information given to Jose Alvarez, who went on El Chiringuito TV to tell viewers that Torres' camp sees the transfer as 'complicated' with such a big gap in valuation between the two clubs.

    The Latest on Man City's Ferran Torres and Links to Barcelona This Weekend

