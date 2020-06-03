City Xtra
'Everything agreed' for the departure of Man City forward - negotiations described as 'poker game'

Harry Winters

Leroy Sané is now said to have “everything agreed” ahead of his proposed move to Bayern Munich, according Sky Germany journalist Marc Behrenbeck as relayed by Sport Witness.

In a deal that Behrenbeck is now describing as a “poker game” between Manchester City and Bayern Munich, the hurdle of the transfer fee is the only issue standing in the way of the Bundesliga club and the player's signature.

Although agreeing a transfer fee seems to be only thing standing between Sane and a move away from the Etihad, earlier reports have suggested Manchester City still want around €85 million for Sane. 

Some have suggested Munich want to pay significantly less or even offer left-back Lucas Hernandez to secure Sané’s signature, though an increasingly-declining relationship between the two clubs is also likely to make negotiations difficult.

Sané, who joined City in 2016, was awarded the Young Player of the Year for his efforts in club's centurion season of 2017/18 - with the 24-year-old directly involved in 21 goals in 28 appearances. Sane’s only appearance this season came in the Community Shield back in August. But with much of the campaign still remaining due to the Coronavirus pandemic, many will hope to see the best of the winger, given his days at City seem to be numbered. 

