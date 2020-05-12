'Everything indicates' that Barcelona defender Nelson Semedo's next destination will be Manchester City, with them even attempting a deal for the Portuguese international last summer, according to SPORT as relayed by Sport Witness.

Fresh reports from SPORT indicate that a deal for Semedo could be completed this summer. However, despite 'great interest' from City, the two clubs are still a long way from agreeing any sort of deal.

It's reported City boss Pep Guardiola 'loved' Semedo last summer, but a deal never came to fruition, and the club instead opted to sign Joao Cancelo from Juventus in a cash plus swap deal with Danilo going the other way.

Cancelo's time in Manchester hasn't gone as planned and there has even been reports that he could be looking to leave the club, just a year after joining. If Cancelo were to leave, it could open the door for Semedo to join the club.

