"Everything indicates" Man City stars next destination is Qatar

Manchester City midfielder David Silva’s next destination will be Qatar, where he will play for Al-Duhail SC, according Miguel Rico of Mundo Deportivo and relayed by Sport Witness.

Silva, who announced that his tenth year at City would be his last at the beginning of the 2019/20 campaign, has been subject to interest from clubs across the world. Sides interested in the Spaniard include City owned New York City and David Beckham’s Inter Miami in the USA, Valencia and Las Palmas in Spain - as well as clubs in Italy, Japan and the UAE.

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

ESPN earlier reported that Silva was 'keen to experience a new culture' and according to Mundo Deportivo’s report “everything indicates” that Silva is set to join Qatari side Al-Duhail. The club, who are based in the capital Doha, are currently 1st in the Stars League (QSL). Qatar as a country are hoping to become more well known for their football over the next few years as they prepare to host the 2022 World Cup.

Silva has won 13 pieces of silverware in his ten years at Manchester City and is expected to sign an emergency, short-term deal to stay at the club for the remainder of this disrupted season, which is expected to restart next week. Sadly though, Blues fans will be unable to give Silva the send off he deserves due to the Coronavirus, after an incredible decade in which the Spaniard has featured over 420 times and become an integral part of Manchester City’s midfield, season after season.

(Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

