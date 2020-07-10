'Everything is in place' - Man City hit by reports that defender has agreed to join Barcelona

Manchester City defender Eric Garcia is keen on a reunion with Barcelona, and the 'personal details' of the transfer are already agreed, claims Spanish journalist Guillem Balague.

Balague, who is famous for his punditry and reports about La Liga (but less so for his reliability), says that City are aware of Garcia's wish to leave for Barcelona and risk losing him for free next summer if a deal is not agreed.

Significantly, the 'personal details' of an agreement between Garcia and Barcelona is already settled - 'Everything is in place', according to Balague.

Garcia (19), is one of the most highly-rated prospects at City. He has made 14 appearances in all competitions under Pep Guardiola this season. Since the Premier League restarted, he has established himself as an important first-team player.

There has been speculation in the past week about Barcelona's interest in Garcia, with some reports also stating that the player could be set to sign a a new five-year deal with the club.

City fans will be hoping that the latter is true, with Garcia quickly establishing himself as a composed and popular member of the squad.

