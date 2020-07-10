City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

'Everything is in place' - Man City hit by reports that defender has agreed to join Barcelona

markgough96

Manchester City defender Eric Garcia is keen on a reunion with Barcelona, and the 'personal details' of the transfer are already agreed, claims Spanish journalist Guillem Balague. 

Balague, who is famous for his punditry and reports about La Liga (but less so for his reliability), says that City are aware of Garcia's wish to leave for Barcelona and risk losing him for free next summer if a deal is not agreed.

Significantly, the 'personal details' of an agreement between Garcia and Barcelona is already settled - 'Everything is in place', according to Balague.

Image placeholder title
(Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

Garcia (19), is one of the most highly-rated prospects at City. He has made 14 appearances in all competitions under Pep Guardiola this season. Since the Premier League restarted, he has established himself as an important first-team player. 

There has been speculation in the past week about Barcelona's interest in Garcia, with some reports also stating that the player could be set to sign a a new five-year deal with the club.

City fans will be hoping that the latter is true, with Garcia quickly establishing himself as a composed and popular member of the squad. 

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Man City receive significant update in possible move for Bayern Munich midfielder

Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago is uninterested in a move to City, says Athletic journalist David Ornstein.

markgough96

by

ScottKennedy

Key Man City player set to demand an 'improved contract' as club faces uncertain future

Kevin de Bruyne will ask for an improved contract to compensate him for lost revenue should City lose its CAS appeal, reports HBvL.

markgough96

Man City targeted Bayern Munich star as potential Leroy Sane replacement - director 'pushed until the end'

Manchester City wanted to sign Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman as part of a swap deal for the outgoing Leroy Sané, according to SPORT BILD.

Nathan Allen

Man City ready to make 'strong economic investment' for La Liga winger

Manchester City intend to complete the signing of Valencia winger Ferran Torres (20) this summer, following the departure of Leroy Sane to Bayern Munich, according to CadenaSER in Valencia.

Freddie Pye

Wolves star set for transfer tussle as Man City & Juventus move ahead of Barcelona in pursuit of player

Wolves winger Adama Traore (24), is a target for City, Juventus and Barcelona, report ESPN.

markgough96

Five Things We Learned: Manchester City 5-0 Newcastle United (Premier League)

Manchester City swatted aside Newcastle United at the Etihad Stadium to tighten their grip on a second-place finish in the Premier League.

Nathan Allen

Man City given major transfer boost as Serie A side drop £100m asking price

City's move for Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly could be a step closer after IndyFootball reported that Napoli will settle for £70m for the defender.

markgough96

"That was maybe one of the best performances he gave this season." - Pep Guardiola makes bold claim on star striker

Pep Guardiola has made a bold claim in Tuesdays pre-match press conference about star striker Gabriel Jesus; claiming Sunday's game in which Manchester City fell to a narrow defeat to Southampton was "one of the best performances he's gave this season".

harryasiddall

by

balearic john

Player Ratings: Manchester City 5-0 Newcastle United (Premier League)

Manchester City bounced back from defeat on the south coast by demolishing a sorry Newcastle at the Etihad.

Nathan Allen

John Stones starts! - Manchester City vs Newcastle (Team News)

After a disappointing loss to Southampton at the weekend, Pep Guardiola and Manchester City will be hoping to bounce back with a victory against Newcastle United in the Premier League. With an FA Cup Semi-Final in sight, Guardiola may have one-eye on whats round the corner when it comes to his team selection.

harryasiddall