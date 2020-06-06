City Xtra
'Everything points' towards Man City star remaining at the club this summer

harryasiddall

'Everything points' towards Manchester City star Joao Cancelo staying at the club this summer, despite earlier reports from journalist Miguel Rico saying City are in a 'tremendous mess' regarding the players situation.

It was well documented that Joao Cancelo had asked to leave the club earlier in the week - with him not wanting to be a 'bench man'. However, according to reports by Rico and Marca, the Italian now wants to stay at the Etihad Stadium with Txiki Begiristain 'letting him stay'.

fbl-eng-pr-man-utd-man-city (13)
(Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

The 'tremendous mess' Rico says City were in with regards to Cancelo's position seems to be slowly coming to an end, with him looking more and more likely to remain at the club. 

Guardiola will be hoping for an improved attitude from the full-back when football returns later this month; and a fierce rivalry for the right-back slot with Kyle Walker may be just what he needs.

-----

