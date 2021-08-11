Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano Opens Up On Man City's Harry Kane Transfer Strategy

Fabrizio Romano has told City Xtra that Manchester City's negotiations with Tottenham for Harry Kane are currently like a "poker game."

Speaking in an exclusive interview with the City Xtra on Wednesday afternoon, Romano has revealed that that the Blues' strategy was "so clear" and that the Premier League Champions are "not giving up on a deal" to sign the 28 year-old striker.

Kane, who has been seeking a move away from Spurs since the start of the summer, now faces the prospect of coming up against Manchester City on Sunday, when the two sides meet on the opening weekend of the Premier League season.

The England and Spurs captain returned to Spurs training this week, after initially failing to turn-up, in an attempt to force a move to the reigning Premier League Champions.

According to the Italian journalist, speaking directly to City Xtra, City accept that it will "not be easy to sign the player," as Romano opened up on the clubs attempts to try and move the player from North London to Manchester.

Romano said that "Daniel Levy is so strong in negotiation" and that therefore "the strategy is so clear from Manchester City. "It is better to wait and and jump in the deal if Tottenham will give the green light for the deal in the coming days," Romano continued.

Despite Daniel Levy being keen to keep hold of Kane, Romano said that City were "not giving up on a deal" and that the Spurs and England skipper remains the "main target."

When talking about the ongoing Kane situation, Romano described Kane as the "only target" as he explained that Manchester City's desire to sign the striker was the reason "why Pep was pushing in the press conference."

The transfer window is due to close on August 31st, and Romano says that the club are "still hoping" to sign last seasons Premier League golden boot winner.

