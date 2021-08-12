Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano Provides City Xtra With The Truth Behind Man City and Erling Haaland Transfer Links

Fabrizio Romano has told City Xtra that it will be “really difficult” for Manchester City to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland in this summer's transfers window.

Speaking during an exclusive interview with City Xtra on Wednesday, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has said that it will be “really difficult” for Manchester City to make Erling Haaland their new striker this summer.

The Blues are currently in the market for a new centre-forward, after they chose not to renew the contract of their all-time top goalscorer Sergio Aguero at the end of 2020/2021 season.

The Premier League Champions have been strongly linked with Tottenham and England captain Harry Kane, but with negotiations said to be at a stalemate, many are questioning Manchester City’s alternative options with the new season less than a week away.

READ MORE: City 'convinced' in pursuit of second £100M+ signing this summer

READ MORE: Midfielder closes in on City exit with Serie A seen as destination

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland has been linked with a number of Premier League sides this summer, but with the 21 year-old's release clause not active until next summer, Fabrizio Romano has told City Xtra that the Norwegian would cost €175 million this year.

When asked about Erling Haaland’s potential price tag, Fabrizio Romano said, “€175 million and you have to pay a huge salary to the player and his agent Mino Raiola.”

The Blues are currently rumoured to be reluctant to meet the £160 million valuation outlined by Tottenham official Daniel Levy for his prized asset Harry Kane, and making a €175 million move for Erling Haaland in the final weeks of the summer transfer window would be “really difficult”, according to Fabrizio Romano.

READ MORE: City fans spot potential major striker transfer hint in training

READ MORE: Riyad Mahrez makes honest admission of 2020/2021 performances

Questioned about whether Borussia Dortmund could be forced to sell their star striker in the weeks that remain this summer, Fabrizio Romano told City Xtra said, “They don’t need money because they sold Sancho, and also they not selling players in the last weeks and last days of the window.”

“As of now, there is no contact between Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund”, as the Premier League champions continue their search for Sergio Aguero’s successor.

You can watch City Xtra's exclusive full interview with Fabrizio Romano here.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra