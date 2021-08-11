Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano Provides Latest on Bernardo Silva Amid Man City Exit Talk and Reveals Possible Next Destination

Bernardo Silva is one of a few ‘want-away’ Manchester City players this summer, and a possible destination for the midfielder has been revealed by Fabrizio Romano, in an exclusive interview with City Xtra.

Bernardo Silva has been a key player for Pep Guardiola for four seasons, since his arrival from AS Monaco in the summer of 2017.

However, recent reports have suggested that the midfielder is looking for a new adventure - preferably outside of England, after becoming unhappy with the current lifestyle on offer in the North-West of England.

Last summer, the 27-year-old reportedly pushed for a move to Barcelona, but no deal was completed - partly due to the lack of finances on offer at the Camp Nou.

As per reports from multiple sources this summer, Bernardo Silva is, yet again, keen on a move to Spanish football.

According to Fabrizio Romano, speaking exclusively with City Xtra on Wednesday afternoon, Bernardo Silva wants to 'try something different', but wants to play Champions League football.

Atletico Madrid are a 'possibility' for Bernardo Silva, claims Romano, in case they sell Saul this summer - and Silva does want this kind of opportunity, due to the level of football and the chance to continue playing Champions League football.

While some reports have suggested that Premier League side Arsenal are 'monitoring' the midfielder’s situation at Manchester City, Fabrizio Romano has revealed that, at this moment, there is nothing from Mikel Arteta's side - who have instead focused their attention on Martin Odegaard and James Maddison.

Despite that, there will still be ‘serious chances’ for Bernardo Silva to leave Manchester City this summer, reaffirms Romano to City Xtra.

By all accounts, Bernardo Silva is said to be a top professional who would not let his off-field situation affect his play. However, he could get frustrated with a lack of suitors ready to make a move.

Recent reports have suggested that Manchester City value the midfielder at around £50 million, however that could be difficult to achieve in a Covid-hit market.

