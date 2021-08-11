Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
Search

Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano Provides Latest on Bernardo Silva Amid Man City Exit Talk and Reveals Possible Next Destination

Bernardo Silva is one of a few ‘want-away’ Manchester City players this summer, and a possible destination for the midfielder has been revealed by Fabrizio Romano, in an exclusive interview with City Xtra.
Author:
Publish date:

Bernardo Silva has been a key player for Pep Guardiola for four seasons, since his arrival from AS Monaco in the summer of 2017.

However, recent reports have suggested that the midfielder is looking for a new adventure - preferably outside of England, after becoming unhappy with the current lifestyle on offer in the North-West of England.

Last summer, the 27-year-old reportedly pushed for a move to Barcelona, but no deal was completed - partly due to the lack of finances on offer at the Camp Nou.

READ MORE: City 'convinced' in pursuit of second £100M+ signing this summer

READ MORE: Midfielder closes in on City exit with Serie A seen as destination

As per reports from multiple sources this summer, Bernardo Silva is, yet again, keen on a move to Spanish football.

According to Fabrizio Romanospeaking exclusively with City Xtra on Wednesday afternoon, Bernardo Silva wants to 'try something different', but wants to play Champions League football.

Atletico Madrid are a 'possibility' for Bernardo Silva, claims Romano, in case they sell Saul this summer - and Silva does want this kind of opportunity, due to the level of football and the chance to continue playing Champions League football.

While some reports have suggested that Premier League side Arsenal are 'monitoring' the midfielder’s situation at Manchester City, Fabrizio Romano has revealed that, at this moment, there is nothing from Mikel Arteta's side - who have instead focused their attention on Martin Odegaard and James Maddison.

READ MORE: City fans spot potential major striker transfer hint in training

READ MORE: Riyad Mahrez makes honest admission of 2020/2021 performances

Despite that, there will still be ‘serious chances’ for Bernardo Silva to leave Manchester City this summer, reaffirms Romano to City Xtra.

By all accounts, Bernardo Silva is said to be a top professional who would not let his off-field situation affect his play. However, he could get frustrated with a lack of suitors ready to make a move.

Recent reports have suggested that Manchester City value the midfielder at around £50 million, however that could be difficult to achieve in a Covid-hit market. 

You can watch all of Fabrizio Romano's exclusive interview with City Xtra here.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

BS1
Transfer Rumours

Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano Provides Latest on Bernardo Silva Amid Man City Exit Talk and Reveals Possible Next Destination

sipa_34410765
Transfer Rumours

Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano Opens Up On Man City's Harry Kane Transfer Strategy

sipa_33492969
Transfer Rumours

Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano Provides Update on Man City Defender's Future

sipa_33937728
News

Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano Provides Insight on Harry Kane Contract Talks with Tottenham Amid Man City Interest

sipa_34547297
Transfer Rumours

Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano Reveals Man City Approach For Lionel Messi Prior to PSG Switch From Barcelona

sipa_34040401
Transfer Rumours

Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano Reveals Latest Man City Stance on Tottenham Striker Harry Kane

sipa_33979032
Transfer Rumours

'Noises' Coming From Key Man City Target - Suggestions Player 'Would Not Be Against' Signing New Contract

sipa_33492365
Transfer Rumours

Arsenal 'Open Talks' With Man City Over Star Midfielder Swoop - Player Outlines Clear Demands Rejecting Possible London Move