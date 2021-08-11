Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano Provides Update on Man City Defender's Future

Fabrizio Romano has revealed to City Xtra that it is currently “really difficult” to find a solution for Manchester City centre-back Aymeric Laporte.

Laporte, who joined Manchester City in January 2018 for £57 million has gone on to make 111 appearances for the Blues, as well winning seven pieces of silverware, including three Premier League titles.

The Frenchman, who represented Spain at the recent European Championships, has been linked with a move away from the Etihad after losing his place in the Manchester City backline last season.

Laporte was an unused substitute on 20 occasions during Manchester City’s title winning campaign, and according to Fabrizio Romano speaking exclusively to City Xtra, “Barcelona were dreaming of him” earlier this summer.

READ MORE: City 'convinced' in pursuit of second £100M+ signing this summer

READ MORE: Midfielder closes in on City exit with Serie A seen as destination

Discussing the future of the 27 year-old centre-back in an exclusive chat with City Xtra on Wednesday, the Italian journalist revealed that Laporte was “offered to Tottenham in a potential swap deal for Harry Kane” but that “Tottenham said no.”

The defender had been previously linked with a return to Spain, but Romano told City Xtra that Barcelona “can’t pay for Laporte” and that “Real Madrid are not signing a centre-back as of now.”

Romano said that Laporte had an “important price tag” and that it is “not easy in the market to find the right solution,” given that Manchester City paid a reported £57 million for Laporte three years ago, and the Frenchman is one of the best central defenders in Europe.

READ MORE: City fans spot potential major striker transfer hint in training

READ MORE: Riyad Mahrez makes honest admission of 2020/2021 performances

Pep Guardiola has hinted that some members of his current squad wanted to leave, but according to Romano there is currently “no right proposal” for Aymeric Laporte.

The journalist went on to say that it is “difficult to find the opportunity for who wants to pay for a centre-back.” As he suggested that the 27 year-old defender could be set to remain at the Etihad for at least another season.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra