Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano Reveals Final Decision Date For Harry Kane Future Amid Man City Interest

Manchester City’s pursuit of Harry Kane could hinge on a final decision from Tottenham decision makers next week, according to Fabrizio Romano when speaking exclusively with City Xtra.

The Premier League champions have been pushing for the Spurs star for what feels like months now, however with a staggering price tag of £150 million set by Spurs chairman Daniel Levy, the saga has become long and drawn out.

With the new Premier League season kicking off on Friday night and Manchester City travelling to face Spurs on Sunday afternoon, Tottenham executives and managerial staff could make the final decision next week.

According to the information of Fabrizio Romano in speaking exclusively to City Xtra this week, Tottenham’s current plans are to keep a hold of Harry Kane this season as they begin a new project with Nuno Espirito Santo, and new sporting director Fabio Paratici.

However, Fabrizio Romano has revealed to City Xtra that with the knowledge of Harry Kane’s firm desire to follow Jack Grealish to Manchester City, the new Spurs decision makers, along with Daniel Levy, could make the final call on their prized asset's future next week.

Interestingly, Manchester City and Tottenham will face off on the opening weekend of Premier League play.

This match-up could be a telling reason as to why decisions from within Tottenham are playing out slowly, as the club would look to avoid having to sell their best player to their opening day opponents.

Harry Kane is now back at the training base of Spurs in London, after missing last week’s sessions. It will now be up to the two club’s executives to wind down the game of cat and mouse.

