Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano Reveals 'Genuine Interest' in Man City Striker Amid Exit Talk

Fabrizio Romano has told City Xtra exclusively that the “situation is still quite” in regards to the future of Man City striker Gabriel Jesus.

The Brazilian, who has scored 82 goals in 195 appearances for the Blues, has been linked with a move away from Manchester City this summer, after scoring just 14 goals during the last campaign.

Despite the departure of Sergio Aguero in May, Manchester City are still currently searching for a new striker this summer, as opposed to promoting Gabriel Jesus to the role of the Argentine's successor.

Spurs and England striker Harry Kane has been strongly linked with a move to Manchester City this summer, and Fabrizio Romano believes that supporters should “keep an eye on Tottenham until the last day of the window,” when discussing a possible departure from the Etihad for the Brazilian.

READ MORE: City fans spot potential major striker transfer hint in training

READ MORE: Riyad Mahrez makes honest admission of 2020/2021 performances

Jesus has been linked with Serie A giants Juventus in the past, and when exclusively speaking to City Xtra on Wednesday, Fabrizio Romano said there was “genuine interest from Juventus in case Cristiano Ronaldo or Paulo Dybala left the club this summer.”

The Italian journalist also revealed to City Xtra that Gabriel Jesus was the “main option as a new striker” for Massimiliano Allegri, but that he does not “see Juventus spending €60 million” on the 24 year-old striker.

Fabrizio Romano told City Xtra’s Youtube Channel that he has been told that Manchester City “want €60 million for Gabriel Jesus” and that the situation around his future is “still quiet.”

READ MORE: City 'convinced' in pursuit of second £100M+ signing this summer

READ MORE: Midfielder closes in on City exit with Serie A seen as destination

The Brazilian striker, who has won ten pieces of silverware since joining Manchester City in 2017, is rumoured to be one of the players Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola revealed wanted to leave in his press conference last Friday.

However, Romano said that “it is not easy to find who’s going to pay this kind of fee” when talking about Jesus’s future, given that City want €60 million for the striker they paid £27 million for in 2016.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra