Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano Reveals Latest Man City Stance on Tottenham Striker Harry Kane

In an exclusive interview, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed to City Xtra Manchester City’s updated stance on Harry Kane in their pursuit of the Tottenham star.

The Premier League champions' pursuit of Kane has been public knowledge in recent months, but with reports suggesting that Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has set an asking price of £150 million for the striker, the saga has turned long and painful.

In an exclusive interview with City Xtra, Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Kane has been City’s number-one target for weeks now, and despite the tough negotiating tactics from Levy, City ‘are not giving up’ on signing the England captain.

It has further been stated that the five-time Premier League winners will not shift their focus to another striker despite Spurs’ persistent stance on the situation.

The Etihad hierarchy are said to still be thinking that they have time to keep pushing for Kane, and will continue to chase the forward after spending £100 million to sign Jack Grealish from Aston Villa.

From Tottenham’s point of view, it is known that Kane wants to play Champions League football. Interestingly, it has been pointe out that the north London side are already looking at a host of potential strikers in case Kane does seal a move to the Etihad Stadium before the transfer window shuts on August 31.

Early last week, Kane did not report to Tottenham training as he was expected to return to Hotspur Way on Monday, leading some to believe that the forward was planning to go on strike in order to force a move away from his boyhood club.

However, Kane has since posted a statement on social media playing down any idea of a strike, and has reported back to training with his club.

