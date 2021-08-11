Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano Reveals Man City Approach For Lionel Messi Prior to PSG Switch From Barcelona

Manchester City looked into the possibility of signing Lionel Messi again this year, according to City Xtra's exclusive interview with Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Argentina international has been officially announced as a PSG player after nearly two decades of representing Barcelona. In the wake of his shocking exit, many City fans have pondered if their club made any sort of attempts to reunite Messi and Pep Guardiola in Manchester.

In an exclusive interview with City Xtra, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that the Premier League club did approach Messi’s entourage in the hopes of signing the forward at the end of April.

City were said to have inquired about the La Masia graduate's ongoing contract talks with the La Liga giants, making it clear that they would like to try and sign the 34-year-old if possible.

However, Messi, along with his representatives, politely declined to move to Manchester, just over a year from being heavily linked with a switch to the Champions League finalists, who turned their focus to signing Jack Grealish from Aston Villa.

In recent days, when it became public that Messi would be leaving Barcelona, it has been stated that there was ‘no room’ for City to make a deal.

City were focused on completing other signings, as confirmed by Guardiola in his press-conference ahead of his side's Community Shield defeat against Leicester at the weekend.

A year ago, it has been reported that City submitted offers to Messi and his entourage however, at the time the Argentine was still bound to Barcelona by contract, forcing City to consider paying, not only high wages, but a transfer fee to secure the talents of the six-time Ballon d'Or winner.

