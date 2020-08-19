Exclusive: Man City set target timeframe for the completion of Kalidou Koulibaly transfer

Manchester City are 'confident' of completing the signing of Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly, and have set a timeframe as to when they intend on completing the signing by, City Xtra understand.

Significant strides have been made by the club over the last 48 hours, with reports in Italy claiming that personal terms including a contract and wage package have already been agreed between the club, player and representatives involved in negotiations. It is also suggested that the latest offer set to be proposed to Napoli is €70 million plus bonuses - a fee deemed 'acceptable' by Aurelio de Laurentiis.

City Xtra now understand that the feeling within Manchester City is one of 'confidence' in relation to the completion of the deal, while sources close to the club believe that the intention is to secure the signing within the next 10 days.

The 29-year-old Senegalese central defender is set to become the third major signing of the summer for Manchester City, having already completed deals for Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake and Valencia winger Ferran Torres.

There is still an expectation that the club will re-enter the market after the signing of Koulibaly, although after seemingly ruling out the signing of a midfielder, and the performances of Joao Cancelo being more than impressive at left-back, some have been left wondering where City may feel more recruitment needs to take place.

