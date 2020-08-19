SI.com
City Xtra
HomeNewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search

Exclusive: Man City set target timeframe for the completion of Kalidou Koulibaly transfer

Freddie Pye

Manchester City are 'confident' of completing the signing of Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly, and have set a timeframe as to when they intend on completing the signing by, City Xtra understand.

Significant strides have been made by the club over the last 48 hours, with reports in Italy claiming that personal terms including a contract and wage package have already been agreed between the club, player and representatives involved in negotiations. It is also suggested that the latest offer set to be proposed to Napoli is €70 million plus bonuses - a fee deemed 'acceptable' by Aurelio de Laurentiis.

City Xtra now understand that the feeling within Manchester City is one of 'confidence' in relation to the completion of the deal, while sources close to the club believe that the intention is to secure the signing within the next 10 days.

ssc-napoli-v-fc-internazionale-serie-a (2)

The 29-year-old Senegalese central defender is set to become the third major signing of the summer for Manchester City, having already completed deals for Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake and Valencia winger Ferran Torres.

There is still an expectation that the club will re-enter the market after the signing of Koulibaly, although after seemingly ruling out the signing of a midfielder, and the performances of Joao Cancelo being more than impressive at left-back, some have been left wondering where City may feel more recruitment needs to take place.

-----

You can follow us for live transfer updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kalidou Koulibaly to Man City could be completed in 'a matter of hours' - player agrees to five-year deal

Kalidou Koulibaly's transfer to Manchester City could be completed 'in a matter of hours' according to reports on Wednesday morning, with the player and his agent coming to an agreement with the Premier League side over personal terms.

Freddie Pye

Man City 'moving' to trigger buy-back clause of former midfielder

Manchester City are reportedly 'moving' to trigger the clause in the contract of Brazilian midfielder Douglas Luiz, allowing Pep Guardiola to bring the player back to Manchester for £25 million.

Jack Walker

Man City 'reach agreement' over Kalidou Koulibaly salary - intending to raise offer in excess of €70M

Manchester City are seemingly closing in on the signing of Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly, with several reports from Italy providing significant developments on the situation including a reported agreement on a salary for the Senegalese international.

Freddie Pye

A Quarter-Final exit, a statue for David Silva, and Joao Felix to City - The City Xtra Podcast | #10

We're back with another episode of The City Xtra Podcast! In this week's episode we look at Manchester City's disappointing exit in the Champions League, the statue announcements for David Silva and Vincent Kompany, and whether a move for Joao Felix could still be alive...

City Xtra

Man City 'show more interest' than Man United in Jack Grealish race - The Daily Transfer Round-Up | #23

As the transfer window rolls on, it was a slower day in Manchester City transfer news. A pair of veterans have left the club, including one club legend. Nevertheless, we still have updates on the Kalidou Koulibaly saga, as well as stories involving City making a move for a young English starlet.

Adam Booker

Reports from France claim Man City have moved closer to landing Pep Guardiola's #1 target

Manchester City have taken a huge step towards signing Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly, after reports claimed the Italian side have dropped their asking fee for the Senegal star.

markgough96

"He has surprised everyone" - Bundesliga manager talks Pep Guardiola's tactics in the Champions League

RB Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann has come to the defence of City manager Pep Guardiola, after the Catalan came in for some heavy criticism following Lyon's defeat of the Premier League side in the Champions League.

Adam Booker

Analysis of a Disaster - Looking back at Man City's Champions League exit

A gut wrenching, head scratching defeat to Olympique Lyonnais means that Manchester City have disappointed in Europe one again, crashing out in the quarter-final stage.

Brendan Earley

Man City to 'sit down soon' to negotiate transfer of centre-back to La Liga giants

Manchester City and Barcelona will now ‘sit down soon’ to negotiate the transfer of Eric Garcia.

Adam Booker

Barcelona legend could have 'last dance' reunion with Pep Guardiola at Man City

Lionel Messi could have a ‘Last Dance’ style reunion with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City with the Premier League club 'prepared to spend any amount' to bring the Barcelona forward to the Etihad.

Adam Booker