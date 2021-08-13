Exclusive: Man City Defender Confirms Visit to Potential Suitor - Player 'Understands it is Better' to Leave

Manchester City defender Yan Couto visited Celtic Park on Thursday night, to watch the Scottish Premier League side in Europa League action, City Xtra can confirm.

The rising teenage right-back is at the centre of a frenzy of transfer interest this summer, as the Brazilian seeks senior game time for the 2021/2022 season - which is due to get underway in England this weekend.

Alongside his employers from last season - City Football Group's Girona - Yan Couto is also attracting interest from a number of sides in Portugal, as well as Scottish Premier League giants Celtic.

City Xtra can exclusively reveal the player's desires for the forthcoming season, and also confirm earlier reports from Scotland suggesting that the player is entertaining the interest from Celtic this summer.

Yan Couto has confirmed directly to City Xtra that he visited Celtic on Thursday night for their Europa League clash against FK Jablonec.

However, it is understood that this does not confirm that the teenager will be leaving Manchester City for the Scottish club this summer.

City Xtra understand that while Yan Couto wants to remain at Manchester City, the player understands that it would be better to leave on loan for the forthcoming season.

Couto appreciates that if he were to remain at Manchester City beyond the ongoing summer transfer window, then he would be very short on senior game time or not play at all - such is Pep Guardiola's strength at right-back in Joao Cancelo and Kyle Walker.

Yan Couto joined Manchester City in March 2020, which became effective several weeks later.

At the time of the deal being confirmed by all parties, there had been plenty of speculation from Brazil that the youngster had turned down approached from Barcelona and Bayern Munich in order to put his development in the hands of Manchester City and the City Football Group.

Couto's development has certainly not been hindered, although there is a feeling that his next move could be vital in terms of his chances of playing under Pep Guardiola in the coming seasons.

