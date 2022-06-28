Report: Fabrizio Romano Reveals Chelsea Interest In Manchester City Defender Nathan Ake

Chelsea are interested in re-signing Dutch centre back Nathan Ake, per Fabrizio Romano. The London club are currently in the market for two centre backs and it now appears Ake is one of the defenders they may pursue.

The Netherlands international started his senior career at Stamford Bridge but struggled to break into the first team and was consistently sent out on loan, as is the case with many youngsters at Chelsea. Ake only made seven appearances for the London club before joining Bournemouth on a permanent deal in 2017.

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Ake enjoyed a three year stay with the cherries and was a mainstay in their team, playing 105 times for the club during his time in Dorset. Ake's performances for his former employers were so impressive that City splashed out £41million for the defender, despite the dutchman playing in a relegated side.

Ake hasn't been a consistent starter for City but has been a solid performer whenever he's been called upon, and has impressed when being played in the more unfamiliar role of left back. However, the Dutch international may be seeking extra game-time, given his consistent displays for the cityzens.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano is reporting that the 27-year-old is one of many names Chelsea are eyeing as a centre back option. Romano stated that there has been "conversations" on Ake, alongside three other defenders: Kalidou Koulibaly, Matthijs De Ligt and Joules Kounde.

However, before any potential move for Ake can materialise, Chelsea are prioritising other deals. Romano states that Chelsea want to finalise a deal for Leeds United's Raphinha before engaging with any centre back targets.

Given Ake's performances in the limited game-time he's been afforded at the Etihad, it'd be hard to begrudge him seeking a move away in the search of first team minutes. Chelsea particularly lack depth in this area, so you'd expect him to be a regular starter in London.

However, how likely the transfer is to happen is another thing entirely. City paid £41million for Ake two years ago, and he still has another 3 years left on his current deal- with this in mind, it is likely any transfer fee for Ake would need to be a sizeable one to pry him away from Manchester.

