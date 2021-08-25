Fabrizio Romano Confirms Jorge Mendes Makes 'Contact' With Man City Over Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer

Manchester City have been linked with a sensational move to sign Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo this summer, as the club continue their search for a striker.

City have been sensationally linked with a move to sign the five-time Ballon d’Or winner from Juventus during the ongoing transfer window, and French outlet L’Equipe have reported that Ronaldo is keen on the move.

The Premier League champions are still in the market for a striker this summer and with Cristiano Ronaldo looking to find an avenue out of Juventus, a potential move could suit both parties.

However, the latest news indicates that a potential move would be complex, although sources indicate that will not stop Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes from trying to engineer a deal.

As reported by the ever-reliable transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes has “contacted” Manchester City regarding the possibility of the Portugal captain signing for the club.

However, despite being offered the opportunity to sign one of the greatest footballers to ever to play the beautiful game, the source notes that Manchester City are unwilling to part with “€25m” to sign the player, and as reported by Fabrizio Romano, the Premier League champions have “no intention to pay any fee”.

Following on from this, Fabrizio Romano also reports that Juventus are “convinced” that Ronaldo will remain in Turin. However, in another potential twist in the saga, Fred Caldeira of TNT Sports Brazil has noted that Jorge Mendes, the agent of Ronaldo, is understood to still be in Manchester as he attempts to engineer a move.

Cristiano Ronaldo is widely regarded as one of, if not the greatest goal scorer in the history of the sport, and with Manchester City understood to be in the market for a striker this summer, it is fair to surmise that the Portugal international would be a logical acquisition provided that the deal was financially viable.

However, owing to Pep Guardiola’s side’s noted lack of a proven goal threat, the notion that the club are unwilling to sign Cristiano Ronaldo for a fee as low as €25 million is difficult to understand.

