Fabrizio Romano Confirms Major Update on the Future of Fernandinho Ahead of Summer Departure

Fabrizio Romano has claimed Fernandinho is 'confident' about a return to Brazil next summer, with Athletico Paranaense being his 'priority'.

Speculation surrounding Fernandinho’s future has accelerated ever since the Manchester City skipper surprisingly announced that he had decided not to extend his contract at the Etihad Stadium and is set to leave the club this summer.

In addition, the veteran revealed that he had already decided that a return to his homeland next season was his plan of action, after his nine-year spell at City comes to an end.

Among the long list of those taken aback by the Brazilian’s shock announcement included Pep Guardiola, who had admitted that he was unaware of the 37-year-old’s desire not to prolong his stay in the blue side of Manchester.

As the legendary defensive midfielder nears the end of his time as a City player, an update has revealed where his next destination of choice could lie.

It has also been reported that the club are ‘working with caution’ to ensure that they can sign Fernandinho on a deal that lasts till ‘at least’ December 2023.

Further details suggest that the player is said to be ‘waiting’ till his current deal ends with City in the summer before he can make a final decision about where his future lies.

According to a report by Brazilian outlet UOL, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness, Santos are ‘interested’ in signing the four-time Premier League winner.

But, it is too little too late for the club as things are ‘nearly all agreed’ between Paranaense and the ageing midfielder.

Spanish newspaper ABC had also recently quizzed Fernandinho about his ideal way to bid the Etihad Stadium farewell after nearing a decade of dominance.

“Yes, it’s my last season with City, it’s been a decision made as a family. To close this stage in the best way, I think it’d be fantastic to win titles we are fighting for. You have to work for it," he replied, as translated by Sport Witness.

