Fabrizio Romano Confirms Manchester City Are Set to Announce Julian Alvarez Signing - Paperwork Completed Ahead of Official Confirmation

Manchester City are expected to confirm the capture of River Plate striker Julian Alvarez on Sunday evening, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, who has reported that a deal has been completed for the Argentina international.

The Premier League champions are closing in on a swoop for 21-year-old forward Julian Alvarez, who has emerged as one of the brightest attacking prospects in South America following his rise through the academy ranks at River Plate.

Alvarez, who has made five appearances for the Argentina senior squad, has been expected complete a transfer to Manchester City ahead of the transfer deadline on January 31, though the Etihad side are expected to see the striker spend the rest of the season at River Plate.

It has been mentioned that the whole deal, including add-ons, will reach a sum of around £17 million, with Alvarez expected to join the first-team ranks at Manchester City ahead of the 2022/23 campaign in August.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City are expected to announce the arrival of Alvarez from River Plate on Sunday evening after completing the required paperwork for the transfer.

It will be confirmed that the forward will spend the remainder of the season with River Plate before heading to Manchester in the summer, though it has been reported recently that the Premier League champions will still look to sign a world-class striker - such as Erling Haaland or Harry Kane.

This will be a major coup for the Sky Blues, who saw off interest from the likes of Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Inter Milan in Alvarez, who has drawn comparisons from Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero over the past week.

