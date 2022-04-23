Skip to main content

Fabrizio Romano Confirms Manchester City Forward Set for Summer Exit Amid Erling Haaland Pursuit

Gabriel Jesus is set to leave Manchester City in the upcoming transfer window amid interest from a series of clubs across Europe, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Gabriel Jesus was linked with a potential exit from the Etihad Stadium last summer, with reports revealing that the 25-year-old was open to the idea of leaving Manchester City for a new challenge and better game time.

However, the financial implications of the COVID-19 pandemic on elite clubs across Europe and Manchester City's desire to keep hold of the Brazil international meant that a move failed to materialise for the forward.

Despite making a strong start to the season, Jesus has often been left on the bench for the likes of Raheem Sterling, Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez and Jack Grealish and has recently attracted interest from Juventus over a potential summer switch to the Serie A.

Fabrizio Romano reported in February that an internal decision was yet to be made at Manchester City on what the future holds for the three-time Premier League winner amongst Pep Guardiola's ranks, with the Blues reported to be closing in on the signing of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.

Jesus vs Liverpool N 2

However, according to the latest information of the ever-reliable Italian journalist, Gabriel Jesus will leave Manchester City in the summer - with the Blues keen on adding Erling Haaland to their ranks from Borussia Dortmund.

Jesus vs Peterborough Away

The information, which was first reported by Jorge Nicola and subsequently backed by David Ornstein of The Athletic, further states that the plan for Jesus has been clear amongst officials at the Etihad Stadium for months amid their ongoing pursuit of Haaland.

It as reported earlier this week that Manchester City have now put Gabriel Jesus on sale and are awaiting the right offer for the Brazilian in the summer.

Jesus goal vs Liv Home

Moreover, it was claimed that Jesus is no longer in Pep Guardiola's plans and is set to bid farewell to the Etihad Stadium at the end of the campaign.

There also remains uncertainty over whether Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez will put pen to paper and commit their long-term future to the Premier League champions, with a potential exodus anticipated at the Etihad Stadium in attack this summer.

As per previous reports, Jesus - whose existing contract at the Etihad Stadium is set to expire in 2023 - could be set for an exit ahead of the impending arrival of Julian Alvarez from River Plate in the summer after City secured his arrival on the final day of the January transfer window.

