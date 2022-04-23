Fabrizio Romano Confirms Manchester City Forward Set for Summer Exit Amid Erling Haaland Pursuit

Gabriel Jesus is set to leave Manchester City in the upcoming transfer window amid interest from a series of clubs across Europe, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Gabriel Jesus was linked with a potential exit from the Etihad Stadium last summer, with reports revealing that the 25-year-old was open to the idea of leaving Manchester City for a new challenge and better game time.

However, the financial implications of the COVID-19 pandemic on elite clubs across Europe and Manchester City's desire to keep hold of the Brazil international meant that a move failed to materialise for the forward.

Despite making a strong start to the season, Jesus has often been left on the bench for the likes of Raheem Sterling, Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez and Jack Grealish and has recently attracted interest from Juventus over a potential summer switch to the Serie A.

Fabrizio Romano reported in February that an internal decision was yet to be made at Manchester City on what the future holds for the three-time Premier League winner amongst Pep Guardiola's ranks, with the Blues reported to be closing in on the signing of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.

There also remains uncertainty over whether Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez will put pen to paper and commit their long-term future to the Premier League champions, with a potential exodus anticipated at the Etihad Stadium in attack this summer.

As per previous reports, Jesus - whose existing contract at the Etihad Stadium is set to expire in 2023 - could be set for an exit ahead of the impending arrival of Julian Alvarez from River Plate in the summer after City secured his arrival on the final day of the January transfer window.

