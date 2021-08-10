Fabrizio Romano Confirms Man City Star 'Wants to Try Something New' Amid Exit Rumours

Manchester City's Bernardo Silva is looking to leave the club this summer, and the ever-reliable transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the situation.

Bernardo Silva arrived at Manchester City from AS Monaco in 2017 and has since amassed a total of 202 appearances for the Blues, recording a total of 35 goals in the process for the club.

Silva’s quality in possession, along with his tenacious work rate, are traits that have endeared him to the Manchester City faithful over recent years, however it now appears that the Portuguese international’s time at the club is drawing to a close.

Bernardo Silva is understood to be keen to leave Manchester this summer, and as with any player at Manchester City, the club will not stand in the way of a player who wishes to leave – as long as an appropriate offer is received.

As per the ever-reliable football transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, speaking on the latest episode of the 'Here We Go' Podcast, Bernardo Silva wants to leave Manchester City this summer as the player would like to 'try something new'.

It is also noted that Bernardo Silva has admirers within Spain's La Liga, and that reigning champions Atletico Madrid is the most likely destination for the player – if Diego Simeone’s side manage to offload current midfielder Saúl Ñíguez.

Silva’s desire to leave Manchester has been well-known for several months now and it is understandable that with the player having won every trophy available in England, including lifting the Premier League on three occasions, that he may wish to seek a new challenge.

Should the Portuguese leave this summer, then he will be remembered by Manchester City fans for his excellent work rate, skill in possession as well as sheer brilliance throughout the 2018/19 campaign - in which Silva was Manchester City’s Player of the Year in the club’s greatest ever season.

