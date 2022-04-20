Skip to main content

Fabrizio Romano Confirms Manchester City to Sign Midfielder This Summer

As per new information revealed by reputable Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City could sign multiple midfielders this summer, if a deal for Erling Haaland is wrapped up in a timely manner.

Manchester City appear set to refresh their squad in high volume this summer.

The reigning Premier League champions look set to land Erling Haaland during the early stages of the upcoming summer transfer window, in what could turn out to be one of the club's biggest ever signings. 

However, striker is not the only position Pep Guardiola is keen on replenishing in the summer window.

According to new information revealed by Fabrizio Romano on the latest episode of the 'Here We Go' podcast, Manchester City will sign 'at least one' midfielder this summer, depending on what players depart the club. 

With club captain Fernandinho set to turn 37 years-old next month, and recently announcing that he is likely to leave the club in the summer, Manchester City will have a hole to fill in the defensive midfield role.

Spain international Rodri has made the position is own in recent seasons, but Pep Guardiola will still be keen on bolstering his depth in the centre of the park.

As per the information revealed by Fabrizio Romano, City will shift their focus to midfield only after they have wrapped up the transfer saga revolving around Erling Haaland - which some outlets have suggested could be done within the week.

Romano revealed that one name the club are monitoring in midfield is Sporting CP's Matheus Nunes.

The 23-year-old has made a name for himself in the Lisbon club's Primeira Liga winning season in the 2020/21 campaign, and has attracted interest across Europe. It is said that scouts from the Premier League club have been to Portugal to watch Nunes play on four or five occasions.

All of this however, depends on how smoothly the club can get through negotiations with Mino Raiola and Alfie Haaland regarding Erling Haaland.

Manchester City will hope to wrap up any deal early into the summer window, allowing them time to shift their focus to replenishing other holes in the squad. 

