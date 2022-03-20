Fabrizio Romano Confirms Manchester City's Interest in La Liga Defender And Competition From Manchester United and Tottenham

Manchester City were considering a bid for Villareal defender Pau Torres last summer and faced competition from Premier League sides such as Manchester United and Tottenham, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Conceding the least number of goals in the Premier League this term, the numbers certainly don’t lie about the fact that Manchester City’s defence has been nothing short of impregnable since the start of the ongoing campaign.

Ruben Dias and Aymeric Laporte have repaid Pep Guardiola’s faith as the his side's first-choice pairing in central defence this season, with backups in the form of John Stones and Nathan Ake being a testament to their strength in-depth at the back.

While the Premier League champions have no causes for concern at the back despite the ongoing injury situation City have dealt with in recent weeks, it has been claimed that they were eyeing a move for one of Spain’s premier centre-halves last season.

IMAGO / Nicolo Campo As per the latest information provided by Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Villareal’s Pau Torres is said to have been on Manchester City’s transfer shortlist 'a year ago', as they faced direct competition from Manchester United for his signature. IMAGO / ZUMA Wire Additionally, it has been revealed that a few top clubs are set to reignite their interest in the Spanish international next season - with Tottenham mentioned as one of the sides that tried to prise him away last summer. IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto With the Sky Blues’ failure to find a suitable replacement for Vincent Kompany ahead of the 2019/20 campaign, several names such as Kalidou Koulibaly, Jose Maria Gimenez and Jules Kounde were mentioned as potential successors to the former Belgium international.

Pau Torres was also speculated to be on Manchester City’s radar before they eventually wrapped up a deal for Ruben Dias from Benfica in the summer of 2020.

It is worth stating that while the Villareal defender is certainly one of the best in his position across Europe, it is unlikely that Manchester City's pursuit of a defender will supersede their desire of bringing in a world-class striker to fill the void left by Sergio Aguero's departure last summer.

