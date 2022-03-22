Fabrizio Romano Confirms Manchester City's Pursuit for Fernandinho Replacement Amid Declan Rice Links
While the world waits to discover the signing set to finally solve Manchester City’s striker situation, there is an argument to suggest that the need to bring in an understudy to Rodri is a more alarming concern at present.
With age looking like it is only just catching up with the evergreen Fernandinho, who turns 37 in May, City's midfield looks like a lost cause without the presence of an able deputy for the Spain international in the middle of the park this season.
As a result, it has been revealed that the Premier League champions may be consider addressing this pressing concern next summer following reports that the Premier League champions are keeping tabs of West Ham's Declan Rice and AS Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni.
According to the latest information of Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City are said to be ‘exploring’ the transfer market to bring in a central midfielder through the door in the following campaign, with Fernandinho set to make a decision on his future at the end of the season.
It has been claimed that Pep Guardiola is keen on the Brazilian extending his stay at the club for additional season, but the decision ultimately lies in the hands of the veteran - whose contract is set to expire in the summer of 2022.
This is not the first instance of Manchester City being reported to be eyeing a reinforcement in midfield, especially with options that fit the Fernandinho's profile - with as a recent report stating that Guardiola is known to speak ‘highly’ about West Ham’s Declan Rice within his ‘own circle’.
In addition, it was disclosed that the Sky Blues were ready to queue up alongside a host of European clubs for the signature of AS Monaco’s Aurelien Tchouameni.
With a recent report also suggesting that Manchester City are open to the prospect of Fernandinho taking up a player-coach next season, the club’s plan to bring in a brand new midfielder hinges on the club captain’s final call on his playing future.
