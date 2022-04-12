Fabrizio Romano Confirms Summer Exit for Manchester City Striker Target Amid Erling Haaland Links

Benfica forward Darwin Nunez is set to leave the club this summer for a fee around €80 million, according to Fabrizio Romano, with Manchester City known to be keen to add a striker to their ranks.

Manchester City's lack of a striker again a topic of discussion among pundits and fans after Pep Guardiola's side played out a pulsating 2-2 draw with Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium at the weekend.

The Blues created a plethora of chances to put Jurgen Klopp's men to the sword either side of the interval but profligacy in attack saw the spoils being shared between the Premier League's top two sides in the east side of Manchester.

The centre-forward position looks set to be filled by the City hierarchy this summer, if reports regarding Erling Haaland in recent months are to be believed.

IMAGO / NurPhoto A wide range of names have been mentioned as potential candidates for the role - with Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Kane and Robert Lewandoski all linked with a switch to join the Premier League champions since Sergio Aguero left for Barcelona last summer. IMAGO / NurPhoto One name on the lips of many pundits and at the forefront of several reports since the start of the season has been Benfica's Darwin Nunez, 22, who has launched himself onto the scene in recent seasons with an impressive tally of 45 goals and 15 assists in 80 outings for the Portuguese club. The Uruguay international is set to be the source of a potential bidding war this summer, with a host of top clubs around Europe expected to enter the race to snatch up one of the brightest young attacking prospects across the continent. IMAGO / NurPhoto According to the latest information of Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Nunez is set to leave Benfica this summer, with the Liga NOS side set to demand a fee in the vicinity of €80 million to part ways with their young talisman.

It has been revealed that the striker's agent is preparing to meet with some of Europe's top sides to discuss a potential deal for the striker, who has over three years remaining on his current deal at Benfica.

Manchester United, Arsenal and West Ham are said to have inquired about Nunez in January, but it has been mentioned that the Premier League trio were informed that Nunez was not for sale midway through the season.

It is unclear where Nunez falls on a list of potential candidates to wear the City kit next season, though a swoop for the Benfica star cannot be ruled out owing largely to the Blues' desire of adding a top centre-forward to their attack in the summer.

It remains unlikely at present that Manchester City will strengthen their interest in Nunez following their January signing of River Plate's Julian Alvarez and the potential arrival of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund at the end of the campaign.

