Report: Fabrizio Romano Gives Gabriel Jesus Transfer Update- Brazil Striker Close To Joining Arsenal

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the status of Gabriel Jesus' transfer to Arsenal. The Brazilian has been linked with a move to the gunners for months and is keen to join the London side. 

Jesus is heading into the last year of his contract and City are keen to cash in on the striker before his value depreciates further, or in a worst case scenario leaves the club on a free. Jesus himself will also be keen to secure a move away in order to become a regular starter before the World Cup in December. 

Gabriel Jesus Brazil

The 25-year-old has never really cemented himself as a regular starter for the sky blues. This was an easier pill for the striker to swallow while the legendary Sergio Aguero was still at the club, but his minutes haven't increased substantially following his departure, despite him now being the only striker at the club. 

Fabrizio Romano has reported today that a move is closer than ever. According to the journalist the negotiations are now very advanced but that Arsenal need to be fast to wrap up the final details of the deal quickly. 

Arsenal's need to act swiftly may be due to interest from other clubs. Romano also states that Arsenal's bitter rivals Tottenham are interested in Jesus, as well as French giants PSG. 

With City looking to secure the signings of both Kalvin Phillips and Marc Cucurella they will be hoping for a quick resolution to Jesus' future. The reported £50million that is likely to be brought in through his sale would go a long way to securing at least one of their transfer targets. 

