Fabrizio Romano Latest: Manchester City PROGRESSING in Talks to Finalise Erling Haaland Transfer
While it has been widely known that several top European clubs have been contesting to sign Erling Haaland this summer, there has been an overwhelming sense that the two frontrunners in the race have been Manchester City and Real Madrid.
City are in dire need of signing the Norwegian forward as a natural replacement for Sergio Aguero, following their failure to wrap up a deal for Tottenham striker, Harry Kane last summer.
From a Los Blancos standpoint, it has been widely understood that the Spanish giants have planned to pair two of world football’s most highly-rated youngsters in Kylian Mbappe and Haaland next season, by securing their services this summer.
However, an update by one transfer expert has blown the lid on which of the Champions League semi-finalists is leading the race to sign the Borussia Dortmund talisman in the upcoming summer.
As per information provided by the ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City are ‘progressing’ in their talks to finalise a deal for Erling Haaland, with Real Madrid feeling that the English giants are the ‘frontrunners’ for the youngster’s signature.
Stuart Brennan of the Manchester Evening News had stated in an earlier revelation that ‘sources at Real Madrid’ are ‘privately accepting’ that Manchester City are in pole position to complete the signing of the former RB Salzburg star.
Spanish journalist Mario Cortegana had also claimed as early as in March that according to his sources, the player was set to reject Los Blancos' offer on the table.
Graeme Bailey of 90Min had revealed that Pep Guardiola’s side had ‘convinced’ the ‘uncommitted’ 21-year old to pick Manchester City as his next destination of choice, after ‘talks’ concerning his role at the club were a ‘crucial’ factor in the Premier League champions looking set to beat the La Liga side to his signature.
Overcoming the threat posed by a club of Real Madrid’s stature to sign Erling Haaland would be yet another indication of Manchester City being a footballing powerhouse in the eyes of the up-and-coming superstars of the sport.
