Report: Fabrizio Romano Reveals Manchester City's Stance On Bayern Munich's Serge Gnabry

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Manchester City's links to Serge Gnabry. It has been rumoured over the last few weeks that City see the German winger as a potential Raheem Sterling replacement.

Gnabry has been linked with a move away from Bayern over the last few months, with a number of clubs believed to be interested in the 26-year-old. The German international is heading into the last year of his contract with Bayern, so a move away from the Bundesliga club is beginning to look increasingly likely should his contractual status not be resolved.

IMAGO / ULMER Pressebildagentur

Gnabry started his senior career with Arsenal, but failed to break into the first team at the Emirates. The winger moved to Werder Bremen in 2016 and impressed in his first season at the club, prompting Bayern Munich to sign him a year later.

The Germany international has been ever-present in Bayern's team over the last four seasons, providing 104 goal contributions in less than 200 games for the Bundesliga champions.

However, with Gnabry heading into the last year of his contract it seems he could leave the German giants this window. Manchester City have been linked with the winger recently, however Fabrizio Romano has cast doubt on how likely the Sky Blues are to move for the 26-year-old.

Romano has reported today that City have not approached Bayern to sign the winger, and that Chelsea are the most interested in securing Gnabry's services. The report states that the London club are keen to understand 'the state of negotiation' between Gnabry and his current employers.

Given Romano's report, it appears that City may not be looking to replace the outgoing Raheem Sterling. Instead, Pep Guardiola may opt to use young talent such as Cole Palmer and James McAtee to fill the void left behind by the Sterling.

