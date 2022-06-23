Report: Fabrizio Romano Provides Update On Manchester City's Interest In German Goalkeeper Stefan Ortega

Manchester City are believed to be close to signing German keeper Stefan Ortega, according to reports. Fabrizio Romano has given an update on the transfer and what needs to happen to allow Ortega to join the club.

City are said to be very interested in signing the keeper as a free agent, with his contract set to expire at the end of the month- the club are believed to have already agreed personal terms with the German.

Ortega played 33 times for previous club Arminia Bielefeld last season, keeping six clean sheets. Ortega conceded 53 goals, however it is important to stress his defence in front of him didn't offer much protection, with the German club being relegated to 2 Bundesliga.

The 29-year-old has spent the vast majority of his career with Bielefeld, Ortega joined their youth ranks in 2007 and made his senior debut in 2011. He left the club for a three year stint with 1860 Munich in 2014, before re-joining Die Blauen in 2017.

Despite having already agreed personal terms with the cityzens, Ortega's move to the club cannot be completed just yet. Fabrizio Romano has reported that Ortega's transfer cannot go through until City's current number two Zach Steffen's future is resolved, through finding "good solution on the market," he said.

The transfer is likely to be resolved soon, with City already agreeing terms with Ortega and Steffen looking to secure more minutes before the USA's world cup campaign. If all things go well, the sky blues should have their new number two at the club shortly.

Read More Manchester City Coverage