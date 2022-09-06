Skip to main content

Fabrizio Romano: 'Manchester City Love Frenkie De Jong'

Fabrizio Romano last night confirmed that while Manchester City did have interest in Frenkie De Jong, a transfer this summer was impossible.

For many in the football world, the most logical way to solve the Bernardo Silva conundrum would be to propose a swap deal for Frenkie De Jong.

This seemed the most logical way to solve the problem both clubs had on their hands, but as always, there are reasons why that didn't formulate into a solid plan.

Frenkie De Jong always wanted to stay at Barcelona, but a move to work with Pep Guardiola may have temped him away from the Camp Nou.

Frenkie De Jong

Manchester City like Frenkie De Jong, but couldn't sign him this summer.

According to Fabrizio Romano, while Manchester City do love Frenkie De Jong, a deal was impossible this summer due to the salary the club had already given Erling Haaland when he signed.

Had Pep Guardiola's side not signed Erling Haaland and handed him the wage packet they did, Frenkie De Jong may have left Barcelona this summer.

The Dutch midfielder's wages at Barcelona are extremely high, and for Manchester City to add two high wage packets to their already stacked bill in one summer would have been extremely hard to maintain.

Erling Haaland

Things may have been different if Erling Haaland wasn't signed.

Frenkie was happy to stay at Barcelona, but his wages were the main reason Manchester City didn't pursue. Had they been lower or had Frenkie agreed to a pay cut to join the club, things may have been different.

Barcelona continue with Frenkie at the moment but still need his situation to change. He is refusing to take a pay cut, which the club desperately need him to do.

