Fabrizio Romano Provides Manchester City  Marc Cucurella Update In Podcast Appearance

Manchester City's interest in Marc Cucurella is well established at this point and the club may now finally be in a position to bid for the defender. It appears Oleksandr Zinchenko's imminent departure will accelerate a move for the Spaniard, according to Fabrizio Romano

Zinchenko has been linked with a move away from The Etihad for months now and it appears he is finally heading out the exit, with City set to gain a substantial transfer fee for the Ukraine international, which they are keen to spend on Cucurella. 

Cucurella

Speaking to the Wondergoal Podcast on what needs to happen for City to be able to secure Cucurella, Romano said: “The first step has to be for Zinchenko to leave the club.

"For Man City, it's pretty clear; they sold Gabriel Jesus and now they have Erling Haaland. They sold Sterling and now they have Julián Álvarez. Fernandinho decided to leave the club and now they have Kalvin Phillips. It has to be the same with Cucurella.

"Zinchenko needs to go and then they will be able to try for Marc Cucurella, who is the priority.”

However, even if Zinchenko does leave the club there may still be a potential roadblock in City's pursuit of the defender: Brighton's demands. The Seagulls have reportedly been insistent on receiving a high fee for the player, who they are desperate to keep. 

Speaking on Cucurella's potential price tag, and how likely City are to pay it, the Italian journalist said“It depends on the fee, because it's around €60-65million, and I don't see Manchester City paying this money for Cucurella.

"They want to sign him. They love the player. Guardiola and people inside the club are convinced that Cucurella will be absolutely perfect for Manchester City's style.

"He's also a very good guy and a very good professional. This is something that is really important for the Manchester City project.

"So this is why they want him, but (they are) not paying 60 or 65million ). They want to pay smart money, maybe including some add-ons in the negotiation.” 

Given Romano's update, it seems unlikely that City will land their number one target unless Brighton's valuation drastically changes. 

It has been reported over the last few days that City are also eyeing Stuttgart's Borna Sosa, who is valued at £20million. So if City cannot meet Brighton's demands for Cucurella, it wouldn't be a surprise if they moved for the more cost-effective option in Sosa. 

