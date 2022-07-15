Skip to main content

Report: Fabrizio Romano Says Manchester City's Oleksandr Zinchenko Is Discussing Personal Terms With Arsenal

Oleksandr Zinchenko's proposed transfer to Arsenal looks to have moved a step closer, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Ukrainian has been linked with a move away from The Etihad all summer as City look to sign a new left back. 

City are understood to be seriously interested in Brighton's Marc Cucurella- which would surely block any way into the first team for Zinchenko, with Joao Cancelo already ahead of him in the pecking order. 

Zinchenko

Zinchenko was signed from Russian club Ufa in 2016, and has been used primarily as a rotation option at left back and centre midfield for most of his City career. Zinchenko has always been a dependable performer when called upon, but has seemingly never done enough to convince Pep Guardiola he should be a regular starter. 

The utility man has been linked with a transfer to Arsenal in recent days, and it now seems that the move is gathering pace. Fabrizio Romano is reporting that Zinchenko and Arsenal are now in the process of 'discussing personal terms'. 

It wouldn't be a surprise if the transfer now began to materialise quickly. Romano also states that 'negotiations with Manchester City are progressing well' and that 'Arsenal want to be fast on this deal'. 

The fee City are demanding for Zinchenko is believed to be around £30million, which would go a long way to paying for his replacement. 

Ultimately, Zinchenko's time at City cannot be classed as anything other than a success. The Ukrainian has always performed reliably when called upon and has never let the club down, and City are now set to make a great deal of profit on the left back. 

The Sky Blues only paid around £1.6million for Zinchenko in 2016, meaning they are set to make over £28million in profit from his sale. In a day and age where most big clubs lose money on player sales, this has to go down as a fantastic piece of business from the Sky Blues. 

