Report: Fabrizio Romano Reveals Manchester City's Oleksandr Zinchenko Has Signed A Contract With Arsenal

Having been linked with a move away from Manchester City for months, it appears a deal to take Oleksandr Zinchenko to Arsenal is all but complete. It has become clear this window that City are keen to find an upgrade on the Ukraine international, with the club being long-term admirers of Brighton's Marc Cucurella. 

With Joao Cancelo already ahead of Zinchenko in the pecking order, any further additions at left-back would surely see the Ukrainian's game-time even more limited. 

Zinchenko

Zinchenko was signed from Russian club Ufa in 2016, for just £1.6million. Since then the 25-year-old has primarily been used as a rotation option at left-back but has also been deployed at centre midfield on occasion. 

Despite never cementing a place in the starting eleven, Zinchenko has always been a solid performer when called upon and is a favourite among City fans, due to his clear passion for the club. However, the left-back is understood to have a desire to secure more game-time at this stage of his career, meaning an exit from City was always likely this summer. 

It appears that this exit is now close to being confirmed. Fabrizio Romano is reporting that Zinchenko has signed a contract with Arsenal that will run till 2026. 

Given that Arsenal and Man City have already come to an agreement on the 25-year-old's transfer fee, this update all but confirms that the transfer has officially been completed. 

With Zinchenko heading out the door, it is expected that City will now step up their pursuit of a new left-back in the coming weeks. It will be interesting to see whether the Sky Blues opt to meet Brighton's valuation of Cucurella, or move for a cheaper option such as Stuttgart's Borna Sosa. 

