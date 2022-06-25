Skip to main content
Report: Fabrizio Romano Reveals  Manchester City Youngster Samuel Edozie Is Joining Bayer Leverkusen

Young Manchester City winger Samuel Edozie is expected to sign for German club Bayer Leverkusen, Fabrizio Romano has revealed. The deal is expected to completed shortly. 

The 19-year-old was signed three years ago from Millwall, initially for City's under 18 side, but has progressed to play for the under-23's in the Premier League 2. The youngster played 12 games for the sky blues in the Premier League 2 last season, scoring two goals and providing one assist. 

A move away for Edozie makes sense. The 19-year-old is heading into the final year of his contract with City, and seems unlikely to break into the first team.

By leaving the club now it means City will still gain a transfer fee for the London native. The move also means that Edozie can get more minutes under his belt sooner, rather than waiting a year for his contract to expire- as he has never been a regular starter for the under-23 side in Manchester. 

Fabrizio Romano is reporting that German club Bayer Leverkusen are close to signing the English winger. He states that an agreement is in place between all parties involved for a permanent deal. 

Edozie will be hoping to replicate what Jadon Sancho achieved in leaving City's academy in a move to Germany. If the 19-year-old is even half as successful as Sancho was in his stint in Germany, then the move will have been well worth it for both Leverkusen and the player. 

