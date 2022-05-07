Fabrizio Romano Names THREE Manchester City Midfield Targets Ahead of Summer Transfer Window

The ever-reliable Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that Manchester City will sign a midfielder next summer, with three players identified as being on the club's shortlist in the position.

In the aftermath of Manchester City’s gut-wrenching 3-1 defeat at the hands of Real Madrid in the second-leg of the Champions League semi-final, one of the reasons put forth behind their exit by many was a lack of squad depth.

While there is no denying that Manchester City have no shortage of elite players at their disposal, the numbers are lesser in comparison to Premier League title rivals Liverpool, especially considering Benjamin Mendy’s ongoing legal situation and Ferran Torres’ departure to Barcelona in January.

As a result, an update from the ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Etihad officials are now eyeing the prospect of bolstering arguably the most key area on the pitch ahead of next season.

Scouts are also said to have ‘monitored’ Sporting CP’s Matheus Nunes, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Paul Hirst and Pol Ballus of the Times also offered their information regarding the growing speculation around Manchester City’s chase for a brand-new midfielder, by revealing that the Premier League champions will start ‘assessing’ their midfield shortlist, which consists between five and 10 names, at the end of the season.

Interestingly, the constant links around the English giants’ search for adding to their strength in the middle of the park was backed up by Fabrizio Romano in April, as he mentioned that Manchester City will sign ‘at least one’ midfielder next summer.

While there is no denying that Manchester City’s first priority remains securing the services of Erling Haaland next season, a shake-up in their midfield could be expected ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

