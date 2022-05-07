Skip to main content

Fabrizio Romano Names THREE Manchester City Midfield Targets Ahead of Summer Transfer Window

The ever-reliable Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that Manchester City will sign a midfielder next summer, with three players identified as being on the club's shortlist in the position.

In the aftermath of Manchester City’s gut-wrenching 3-1 defeat at the hands of Real Madrid in the second-leg of the Champions League semi-final, one of the reasons put forth behind their exit by many was a lack of squad depth.

While there is no denying that Manchester City have no shortage of elite players at their disposal, the numbers are lesser in comparison to Premier League title rivals Liverpool, especially considering Benjamin Mendy’s ongoing legal situation and Ferran Torres’ departure to Barcelona in January.

As a result, an update from the ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Etihad officials are now eyeing the prospect of bolstering arguably the most key area on the pitch ahead of next season.

imago1010105839h

According to the latest information provided by the ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City will sign a midfielder next summer, but only after the long-drawn saga to sign Erling Haaland comes to a close.

Pep vs RMA Away 2

Further details state that Manchester United star Paul Pogba has been ‘discussed internally’ as a midfield target for Manchester City. However, it is reiterated that there is ‘nothing’ advanced in the potential pursuit of the Frenchman, with PSG also in the ‘race’ to sign the 29-year old.

In addition, it is also reported by Romano that other targets include Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong, who is ‘highly-rated’ by the Etihad club, but is an ‘expensive’ option.

imago1011443810h

Scouts are also said to have ‘monitored’ Sporting CP’s Matheus Nunes, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Paul Hirst and Pol Ballus of the Times also offered their information regarding the growing speculation around Manchester City’s chase for a brand-new midfielder, by revealing that the Premier League champions will start ‘assessing’ their midfield shortlist, which consists between five and 10 names, at the end of the season.

Interestingly, the constant links around the English giants’ search for adding to their strength in the middle of the park was backed up by Fabrizio Romano in April, as he mentioned that Manchester City will sign ‘at least one’ midfielder next summer.

While there is no denying that Manchester City’s first priority remains securing the services of Erling Haaland next season, a shake-up in their midfield could be expected ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

imago1010542238h
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Hold Initial Talks Over Paul Pogba Transfer from Manchester United

By Srinivas Sadhanand45 minutes ago
imago1011776443h
Match Coverage

Jack Grealish Replaces Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling Starts - Predicted Team: Manchester City vs Newcastle United (Premier League)

By Srinivas Sadhanand5 hours ago
imago1011693352h
Transfer Rumours

Erling Haaland Set to Join Manchester City With Terms Now Agreed

By Srinivas Sadhanand6 hours ago
imago1010542238h
Transfer Rumours

European Rivals Given 'Clear Advantage' Over Manchester City in Race to Sign Paul Pogba

By Harry Siddall7 hours ago
imago1010818048h
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City’s Potential Contract Offer for Paul Pogba Revealed as Manchester United Exit Looms

By Harry Siddall8 hours ago
imago1011339606h
Transfer Rumours

From Reliable Sources: What Do We Know About Paul Pogba to Manchester City?

By Vayam Lahoti10 hours ago
imago1011770552h
Features/Opinions

The Football Gods Hate Manchester City - A Week in the City

By Joe Butterfield11 hours ago
imago1011776372h
Match Coverage

The Latest on Kyle Walker, Aymeric Laporte and Callum Wilson Ahead of Manchester City vs Newcastle (Premier League)

By Harry Winters12 hours ago