Report: Fabrizio Romano Provides Update On Nathan Ake And Raheem Sterling Amid Chelsea Interest

Fabrizio Romano has shared new information regarding both Raheem Sterling's and Nathan Ake's proposed transfers to Chelsea. Both men have been subject to interest from the London side, and it appears now at least one of their transfers has progressed.

Sterling's future at City has been unclear for months, with the 27-year-old heading into the last year of his contract and keen to secure regular game-time ahead of the World Cup in November. Ake wasn't thought to be likely to leave until recently, but the opportunity to secure more regular minutes may be enough to take him away from the Etihad.

It now appears at least one of their respective moves to London may be completed. Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported that "Chelsea are closing" on completing a deal with City for Sterling, and that the club are just waiting for the "final approval" on a deal he states will be around £45million plus add-ons for the England man.

Romano also provided an update on Ake's potential move. He claims that "negotiations are still ongoing" between the two clubs on a deal for the Dutchman, but added that Ake is "keen on the move" and has already agreed personal terms with Chelsea.

While City fans may be disappointed to lose two players to potential title rivals in Chelsea, the moves do seem somewhat justified in a financial sense:

Sterling is heading into the final year of his contract, so the club would be risking losing the England man on a free if his future wasn't resolved sooner. Ake is the cityzens fourth choice centre back, so if the club manage to make profit on somebody who has only played 24 times for the club in two seasons, that ultimately has to be deemed as a success, at least in a financial sense.

