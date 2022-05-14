Fabrizio Romano: Offer Being Prepared by European Giants for Manchester City Forward

According to the information of Fabrizio Romano, Premier League giants Arsenal are set to make their biggest step towards signing Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus to date, with an offer now being prepared by the London club.

The 25 year-old Manchester City striker arrived at the Etihad Stadium over five years ago now, signing from Brazilian giants Palmeiras as a teenager for a reported £27 million, plus add-ons.

Despite never really establishing a firm grip on a first-team spot under Pep Guardiola, the forward will have made over forty appearances in each of his five full seasons at Manchester City, if he plays against West Ham this weekend.

The Brazilian international's productivity has also been impressive, with Gabriel Jesus closing in on scoring his 100th Manchester City goal - having scored 95 at the time of reporting - and he's enjoyed a resurgence as a winger this season, with only Kevin De Bruyne assisting more goals for the club.

But it looks like his time at the Etihad Stadium could be coming to an end, as former Manchester City coach Mikel Arteta aims to make Gabriel Jesus part of his squad for next season.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire Transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has now reported that Arsenal are now preparing an opening bid for Gabriel Jesus, even before the ongoing Premier League season has ended. IMAGO / Focus Images According to the Italian journalist's report, Manchester City want between €50 million and €60 million for the player - around £42 million to £51 million - a fee that would see them make a clean profit, despite Gabriel Jesus' current deal expiring at the end of next season. Furthermore, Romano has said that the Gunners are already in contact with Gabriel Jesus' agent about a potential move, with both the player and his representatives revealing that they "like the project" on offer at Arsenal, where other young, attack-minded players like Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith-Rowe have thrived this season. IMAGO / Sportimage

Meanwhile, The Independent journalist Miguel Delaney believes that Manchester City are looking for £60 million for the South American forward, while Arsenal only want to pay a fee closer to £40 million.

However, this is not expected to cause a deal to collapse though, with reports suggesting that most parties believe the transfer is "done", while there will be some negotiations to navigate still.

Arsenal are looking for a striker to replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after the Gabon star moved to Barcelona mid-season, but it's unclear so far whether Gabriel Jesus would be deployed centrally or on the wing under Mikel Arteta.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra