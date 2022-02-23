Skip to main content

Fabrizio Romano Offers Bumper Update on Bernardo Silva - Real Madrid, Atlético Madrid, and Cristiano Ronaldo Mentioned

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola played a crucial role in keeping Bernardo Silva at the club last summer following interest from Spain, according to Fabrizio Romano, who has provided the latest on the midfielder's future at the Etihad Stadium.

Bernardo Silva has been arguably one of the best players across Europe since the start of the campaign, having established himself as an indispensable member of the Manchester City squad.

The 27-year-old, who has been directly involved in 13 goals in 34 appearances across all competitions this season, was heavily linked with a move away from the Etihad Stadium last summer following interest from the likes of Atletico Madrid, Juventus and Barcelona.

However, the financial constraints of the COVID-19 pandemic coupled with Manchester City's desire of keeping hold of the Portugal international prevented a move from materialising, with Silva currently under contract in Manchester till the summer of 2025.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, speaking on Rio Ferdinand's channel Vibe with FIVE on YouTube, Silva was 'very close' indeed to parting ways with the Premier League champions and was highly keen to leave Manchester City for Spain.

It has been revealed that Bernardo Silva and Raheem Sterling were the two names whose respective futures at the Etihad Stadium were being considered when Manchester City entered talks to sign Cristiano Ronaldo following his departure from Juventus last summer.

Moreover, Romano has confirmed that there is 'nothing' between Real Madrid and Bernardo Silva at present, after reports from Italy over the past week have linked the Manchester City star with a summer switch to the La Liga giants.

Atletico Madrid, who reportedly made an offer in the vicinity of €30 million for Silva, were not able to match Manchester City's asking price for the former AS Monaco star (€60 million), who his current side believe will commit his long-term future to the current Premier League leaders in the coming months.

Romano further stated that Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was heavily involved in helping convince Silva to stay at the club, and proved to play a crucial role in fending off interest from a series of top European sides in signing the Portuguese.

Guardiola personally conveyed his desire of keeping hold of Silva to the midfielder, assuring him that he would be an important player for the Sky Blues in the years to come, as has undoubtedly been the case since the start of the 2021/22 campaign.

