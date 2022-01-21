Fabrizio Romano Offers Insight into Julian Alvarez's Reported Transfer to Manchester City

Fabrizio Romano has provided a key update on Manchester City's pursuit of River Plate striker Julián Álvarez, with the journalist revealing that 'talks have started' between the parties about a potential deal.

On Friday, numerous reports from South America stated that Manchester City were in talks to sign Julián Álvarez - one of Argentina's hottest prospects, with one journalist reporting that a deal was "about to close" for the player to move to England.

The 21 year-old was named South American Footballer of the Year in 2021, and had 39 direct goal involvements in 46 appearances across all competitions for River Plate last year.

Álvarez, who scored 24 goals last season, was the Primera Division's top goalscorer, with 18 goals in 21 appearances, as he helped River Plate to their 37th Primera Division title in November.

The Argentine striker, who made his international debut in 2018, is widely reported to be nearing a move to Manchester City, who failed to sign a striker last summer following the departure of all-time top goalscorer Sergio Aguero.

Fabrizio Romano has now provided an update on the developing situation between the English champions and the Argentinian champions, reporting that a deal is "not done yet."

The ever-reliable journalist has revealed that City's board have met with Álvarez's representatives, as Romano said, "(The) Manchester City board had two meetings with Julián Álvarez's agents. Talks have started - but (the) release clause hasn’t been paid, it’s not done yet."

Romano also revealed that should Pep Guardiola's side land the 21 year-olds signature, then the player wouldn’t join the current Premier League leaders this month, despite the transfer window currently being open.

It has been reported in South America that Álvarez's would likely remain at his current club River Plate until June, something which similarly happened when the Blues signed Gabriel Jesus from Palmeiras in 2017.

