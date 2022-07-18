Skip to main content

Fabrizio Romano Provides Oleksandr Zinchenko Update After Arsenal And Manchester City Agree Fee

Manchester City and Arsenal came to an agreement on a fee for Oleksandr Zinchenko a few days ago, but it appears the move is still yet to progress any further. 

Zinchenko has been linked with a move away from the Etihad all window, with City eyeing a new left back. It appears City have identified Marc Cucurella and Borna Sosa as targets this window, meaning there would be little room in the squad for the Ukrainian if City were to sign either of the two left backs. 

Zinchenko

City signed Zinchenko as a teenager for just £1.6million in 2016, and the Ukraine international has proved incredible value for money. Despite not being a regular starter, the 25-year-old has always been a reliable performer when called upon and his clear passion for the club has made him something of a cult hero among City fans. 

It was reported a few days ago that Arsenal had agreed a fee with City to take the utility man to The Emirates, however it appears the deal still hasn't been finalised. Fabrizio Romano is reporting that talks between Zinchenko and Arsenal on personal terms are still 'ongoing' and that both clubs want a 'final decision within this week'. 

While Romano's update doesn't sound as positive as his previous reports, he doesn't state that the transfer is in jeopardy and may collapse, so its safe to assume that the transfer should still go ahead. 

Zinchenko's exit is expected to accelerate City's move for Cucurella, so the club will be hoping that the transfer is concluded quickly. 

