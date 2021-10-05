Fabrizio Romano Provides Crucial Update on Raheem Sterling Future - Man City Star Could Have 'Serious Chances' of Leaving Next Summer

Manchester City 'need to make a decision' on Raheem Sterling's future, according to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano.

Sterling's situation at Manchester City is a very complicated one.

For the majority of his time at the club, the winger has been integral to everything Pep Guardiola has achieved.

In fact, Sterling is only the third player to score over 100 goals under the Catalan's management - joining an elite club containing just Lionel Messi and Sergio Agüero.

Since joining Manchester City from Premier League rivals Liverpool in the summer of 2015, the 26-year-old has scored 115 goals and provided 88 assists in 302 appearances.

Recently, however, Raheem Sterling has found himself in and out of the starting line-up on a regular basis; owing to a mixture of poor form and other Manchester City players improved performances.

With his contract expiring in 2023, the England international has come to a crossroads in regards to his future.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano on the latest episode of the 'Here We Go' Podcast, Manchester City 'need to make a decision' on Raheem Sterling; to either extend his current contract, or sell the player next summer.

If both parties decide to extend, it'll likely mean Raheem Sterling is still a major part of Pep Guardiola's plans and the player himself feels like he can still contribute and win major honours.

However, if a decision has still not been made by May 2022, Sterling has 'serious chances' of leaving the club next summer, according to Romano.

Manchester City will not want a repeat of the Leroy Sané situation. The German repeatedly turned down contract offers in the hope of securing a move to Bayern Munich.

After many failed attempts, the club caved in and accepted an offer from the German champions in 2020. However, it was well below the £100 million valuation they had originally set.

The club will not want a similar experience with Raheem Sterling, so this summer seems crucial in sorting out his future.

