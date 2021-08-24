Fabrizio Romano Provides Crucial Updates on Man City Duo Amid Recent Exit Talk

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has provided crucial updates surrounding the futures of two Manchester City players this summer, as the transfer window edges ever closer to an end.

As the summer window rumbles on, talk of Manchester City exits continue to circulate, while the Premier League champions also look to secure the necessary funding for one final push for Tottenham striker Harry Kane.

Named within the possible departures from the Etihad Stadium in the final few days are Bernardo Silva and Aymeric Laporte, with the former actively seeking a switch away from the club after falling dissatisfied with the English lifestyle.

After both performing to a very high level in Manchester City's recent 5-0 win over Norwich on the weekend, fans had hoped the duo may have increased their chances of staying at the club, although fresh reports surrounding the pair have continued to arrive.

Starting with Fabrizio Romano's latest information surrounding midfielder Bernardo Silva, it is reaffirmed that Manchester City are currently awaiting new bids for the Portuguese international over the next few days.

However, at present, there is no agreement with any club - despite claims from some journalists and outlets suggesting that AC Milan had struck some form of agreement on personal terms with the player.

Moving on to the situation surrounding centre-back Aymeric Laporte - who impressed with a clean sheet, a goal, and an overall very impressive performance in the Premier League at the weekend - it is reaffirmed that the player was offered by Manchester City to Tottenham.

This was as part of a possible deal to sign Harry Kane two months ago, however, no agreement was found between the two clubs, with Spurs holding out for upwards of £150 million for their star striker.

Serie A giants Juventus have also been linked with the Spain international defender, however, Fabrizio Romano confirms that the Old Lady are not interested in signing Aymeric Laporte from Manchester City this summer.

Only time will tell whether either of the two aforementioned players will find themselves away from the Etihad Stadium this summer, however it is almost certain that Bernardo Silva is the more likely of the pair to leave in the coming days.

It is understood that Atletico Madrid still hold a strong element of interest in the Portugal star, although any move for the Manchester City man would depend on their ability to offload Saul Niguez - who is edging closer towards a Premier League switch, with Chelsea and Manchester United interested.

