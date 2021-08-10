Fabrizio Romano Provides Fresh Encouraging Update On Man City's Pursuit of Harry Kane

Manchester City’s pursuit of Harry Kane remains ongoing this summer, and the ever-reliable transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has provided fresh updates on the transfer saga.

Kane has been a key target for Manchester City for several months, however with the striker having three-years remaining on his existing Tottenham contract, any deal to bring the England international to the Etihad Stadium will be difficult to negotiate.

Pep Guardiola, along with the Manchester City hierarchy, are keen to find an appropriate replacement for club legend Sergio Aguero - and Kane’s goalscoring proficiency, along with his playmaking ability, has led to the club identifying the player as the perfect candidate to do just that.

The Tottenham striker has appeared in a total of 336 matches for Spurs and has registered a staggering total of 221 goals in the process. However, Harry Kane is determined the leave his boyhood club before the transfer window closes, and Pep Guardiola has openly stated his desire to acquire his services this summer.

As per the ever-reliable football transfer inside Fabrizio Romano on the latest episode of the 'Here We Go' Podcast, Manchester City remain in pursuit of Harry Kane, and the club are still “really, really, really pushing” to sign the player.

Romano also notes that the Premier League champions see the recruitment of the striker as a ‘priority’ this summer - following on from their recent record-breaking recruitment of Jack Grealish in a £100 million deal.

Additionally, it is stated that as part of a potential deal, Gabriel Jesus has “always been one player offered to Tottenham”, while Aymeric Laporte has also been offered.

However, the North London side have so far declined the prospect of including any Manchester City players in any potential deal for Harry Kane, and are simply interested in a cash-only deal.

Pep Guardiola has publicly spoken about his desire to work with Harry Kane in Manchester, however Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is a notorious negotiator and will be reluctant to allow his star player to leave to a fellow Premier League club.

Manchester City remain determined to secure the England captain's services, but as the current transfer window officially closes on August 31st, the club must act quickly and decisively to secure their prime target.

