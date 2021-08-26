Fabrizio Romano Provides Fresh Update on Juventus Demands for Cristiano Ronaldo Amid Man City Interest

Manchester City have no intention of offering a transfer fee to land Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus this summer, according to reports.

The Premier League champions have emerged as the leading candidates to sign the 36-year-old ahead of the transfer deadline next week after failing in their long-drawn pursuit of Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane.

It was reported previously that Juventus are seeking a fee in the region of €25-30 million for their talisman, who has been offered a two-year contract worth €14-15 million per season by City.

However, City do not intend to offer a transfer sum for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, with the Champions League finalists required to overcome a number of stumbling blocks before a deal can come to fruition.

READ MORE: Harry Kane confirms future amid strong Man City interest

READ MORE: Bernardo Silva's summer intentions made clear amid uncertainty

As per Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, City have so far made no official bid to sign Ronaldo from Juventus, who are demanding a sum in the vicinity of €28-30 million for the former Real Madrid man.

Additionally, it has again been reiterated that City maintain no desire to offer a transfer fee to sign the Portugal international, who holds a strong desire to leave Juventus to begin a new chapter in the twilight of his career.

It was reported previously that Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes held discussions with the Juventus board on Thursday morning to explore the possibility of striking a deal that would see the ex-Manchester United forward to City - after spending the past few days holding talks with the City board.

READ MORE: Truth behind Bernardo Silva and AC Milan rumours revealed

READ MORE: City set to refuse participation for two players in international games

After enduring an unconvincing start to the fresh campaign, City, who have already broken their transfer record by securing the arrival of Jack Grealish from Aston Villa for £100 million this month, are keen to add a recognised striker to the ranks before the summer transfer window shuts on August 31.

Owing to the financial restraints of the COVID-19 pandemic, City have emerged as the only possible destination for Ronaldo should an exit from Juventus indeed materialise with less than a week left for a deal to get over the line.

Juventus would like Gabriel Jesus as part of an exchange deal for Ronaldo, but City boss Pep Guardiola is adamant on holding on to the 24-year-old, who could be set to start against Arsenal on Saturday after starring against Norwich City at the weekend.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra