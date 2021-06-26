Fabrizio Romano Provides Latest Insight Into Harry Kane and Jack Grealish Transfer Situations Involving Man City

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has provided the very latest information on the situation surrounding the futures of Jack Grealish and Harry Kane, amid strong interest from Manchester City in recent days.

Discussion and speculation over the past England pair has intensified in recent days, as Manchester City officials appear to be putting foundations in place for big-money bids over the next few days and weeks.

The suggestion has been that both Jack Grealish and Harry Kane will command nine-figure transfer fees, as both Aston Villa and Tottenham's chief negotiators stand firm on their determination to retain the services of their star men.

With that being said however, should Manchester City highlight a willingness to meet financial demands, or provide figures close to such demands, then there may be a very different stance from both clubs.

Transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has provided the very latest on what exactly is going on regarding both Grealish and Kane, writing on social media this weekend.

Fabrizio Romano reports that there is still 'nothing advanced or agreed' for Jack Grealish, and while Manchester City are 'strongly interested' in signing the Aston Villa captain, no talks are ongoing with the Birmingham club as of today.

On the subject of securing both Jack Grealish and Harry Kane in the coming weeks, this is something that the Manchester City board considers as ‘complicated’, according to Fabrizio Romano, after Tottenham rejected an opening bid from the Etihad.

But what is next in this particular transfer saga?

Romano states that Manchester City will make a 'final decision' on the negotiations for both Jack Grealish and Harry Kane after the ongoing European Championships. While both players are considered as ‘top targets’ by the Etihad hierarchy, nothing is happening while both men are focused on their duties under Gareth Southgate.

Away from Jack Grealish and Harry Kane, Manchester City have also identified the pair's England international teammate Reece James as another potential option for the summer transfer window.

While Chelsea reportedly have no intention of selling the player, Manchester City believe the London club's interest in the seemingly PSG-bound Achraf Hakimi gives them grounds for hope.

